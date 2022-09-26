ñol

AT&T Bags $119M US Customs And Border Protection Contract

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 11:09 AM | 1 min read
  • AT&T Inc T won a task order to modernize the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) voice and data networks. The task order is worth $119 million over 11 years if it exercises all options.
  • The order was awarded via the General Services Administration's Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.
  • The task order will help ensure reliable, high-speed wireline and wireless connectivity among CBP's Federal Law Enforcement Agents nationwide. 
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection is one of the world's largest law enforcement organizations, with over 60,000 employees. It is responsible for keeping terrorists and their weapons out of the U.S. while facilitating lawful international travel and trade. 
  • Under the agreement, CBP can acquire additional capabilities from AT&T, such as Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services, IP-based Voice, unified communications, and more.
  • Recently, the City of Martinsville, Indiana and AT&T collaborated to build a state-of-the-art network and deliver AT&T Fiber to more than 5,000 customer locations throughout the city limits. 
  • The $6.3 million public-private project is contingent upon a final contract between AT&T and the city.
  • Price Action: T shares traded lower by 0.78% at $15.89 on the last check Monday.

