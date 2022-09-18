Putin Doesn't Have Sufficient Manpower, UK Military Chief Reportedly Says: 'His Forces Are Thin On The Ground'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is failing on all of his military strategic objectives, U.K. Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

The military official said Putin’s desire "to subjugate" Ukraine wasn’t going to happen. Russia’s efforts to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have also been met with failure, according to BBC.

Earlier this month, Russia faced defeat at the hand of Ukraine, with the latter launching a massive counterattack in the northeastern part of the country and in the process reclaiming thousands of kilometers of occupied land.

Radakin also noted that despite Russia’s efforts to weaken the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), it has only grown much stronger, with Finland and Sweden joining.

“They wanted to break the international resolve. Well, actually, that strengthened over this period,” he said.

"And he is under pressure and his problems are mounting," he added.

Putin is facing problems in terms of crew and the equipment his troops are using, Radakin told BBC. "He hasn't got sufficient manpower. His forces are thin on the ground."

Radakin also commended the Ukrainian forces fighting courageously to defend the integrity of their country. “At a strategic level, this a failure for Putin,” he said.

Photo: Courtesy of Dmitry Terekhov and Antonio Marín Segovia on flickr