ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Germany Takes Russia's Rosneft's Subsidiary Under State Control

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 7:11 AM | 1 min read
  • The German government says it is taking control of Russian oil giant Rosneft's RNFTF subsidiary in Germany, citing the need to ensure continued operations at three oil refineries and secure energy supplies which have been disrupted after Moscow invaded Ukraine. 
  • Rosneft's German subsidiaries, which account for about 12% of oil refining capacity in the country, were placed under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency, the economy ministry said in a statement.
  • The federal network regulator will take over RN Refining & Marketing GmbH and Rosneft Deutschland GmbH, which accounts for around 12% of Germany's oil processing capacity, and its stakes in oil refineries in Schwedt, Karlsruhe, and Vohburg, the economy ministry said.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that the business's flagship asset is the PCK refinery in Schwedt, eastern Germany, which provides Berlin and the surrounding region with much of its gasoline and aircraft fuel.
  • Rosneft said its half-year net profit rose 13.1% despite "adverse external factors" amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
  • Net profit rose to 432 billion rubles following an increase in crude oil prices due to rising global demand and supply constraints.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentLarge CapNewsPenny StocksCommoditiesMarketsGeneral