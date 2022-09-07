'Big Short' Star Michael Burry Criticizes DOJ Over 'Leak' In Trump's Mar-A-Lago Raid Case

After Washington Post reported that the documents seized from Donald Trump’s residence contained information on a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities, hedge fund manager Michael Burry has come in support of the former president.

Burry said on Twitter that Trump has never been indicated for a crime despite several reports over the years saying this was "imminent."

"Despite [attorney generals] being elected specifically to 'get Trump,' despite Congressional intent to do the same & the FBI after him for 6+ years, nada," he alleged.

Burry asked, likely rhetorically, that why would Trump be indicted this year "after decades of tricky business and politics?" before further adding — “Because politics have gotten to that point where a judge appoints a special master due to 'swirling leaks' and [the Department of Justice] responds with a leak about the content of top secret documents.”

See also: New Details On Classified Documents Recovered From Trump's Mar-a-Lago Residence

Following the Washington Post report, Andrew Weissmann, a former Assistant US Attorney, said on Twitter that Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision allowing the appointment of a special master interferes with the executive branch’s ability to track who had access to this information. He called for both criminal and national security officials to investigate the latest leak.

He called upon the Justice Department to appeal the injunction and the special master review for executive privilege, with the appeal including an explanation as to how the ruling interferes with both the national security review and the criminal case.