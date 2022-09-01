ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why NVDA, AMD Shares Are Plunging Today

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 4:24 AM | 1 min read
Why NVDA, AMD Shares Are Plunging Today

Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares are moving sharply to the downside in premarket trading on Thursday.

The weakness follows a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.

Nvidia flagged that its third-quarter guidance included $400 million worth of such chips meant to be exported to China.

The manufacturer of GPU processors said it is in talks with the government to get exemptions for internal development and support activities, and its Chinese customers to take in products not falling under the new licensing norms.

Rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD is also hit by the development, according to a statement given by a company spokesperson to Reuters.

In premarket trading, Nvidia shares were tumbling 5.73% to $142.29 and AMD was moving down 3.29% to $82.08, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chinachipmakerswhy it's movingGovernmentNewsRegulationsMoversTechMediaTrading Ideas