Europe Should Do Everything To Keep Trump Out Of Office, BMW Deputy Chairman Says

Europeans cannot be naïve in assuming Donald Trump's U.S. presidency as a one-time misstep in history and exclude the future scenario of his reelection, German billionaire Stefan Quandt said in a speech delivered earlier this month, according to Focus Money.
Quandt, who is the deputy chairman of German luxury carmaker BMW AG BMWYY and holds over a 23% stake in the company, was speaking at an event hosted by a foundation named after his mother Johanna Quandt.
He also accused Trump of undermining America’s constitutional organs and warned that Trump apparently wants to run for office yet again.
The billionaire, however, praised the incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden. “And we should do everything in our power to keep it that way,” he added.
Quandt’s father Herbert Quandt had helped rescue BMW in 1960 along with the help of trade unionists Kurt Golda, according to Fortune. The junior Quandt and his sister Susanne Klatten now control about half of the automaker, it added.
Germans, according to the report, have misgivings about Trump due to the frosty relationship he had shared with the then German chancellor Angela Merkel and due to the abrasive nature of Richard Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany.
