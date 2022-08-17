Bill Gates Played A Key Role In Passage Of Inflation Reduction Act: New Details Revealed

After several months of wrangling among lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. It has now emerged that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates played a big role in the legislation seeing the light of day.
Gates’ Long Lobbying: The billionaire had been in touch with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and other senators regarding the potential of major federal spending on clean energy even before President Biden began his tenure, Bloomberg reported.
Gates, therefore, was reportedly confident in Manchin coming around, and pressed the case till the very end.
Apart from the tech entrepreneur, an “ad-hoc” group of quiet Manchin influencers also sprang into action even as there was an impasse on the climate bill, Bloomberg indicated.
Economists from the University of Chicago and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a former Treasury Secretary were all roped in by these influencers to convince Manchin that the bill will help reduce the deficit, the report added. While being slightly deflationary, it would spur investment and growth, they reportedly suggested.
Read how the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act will benefit EV manufacturers
Pep Talk To Schumer: The report noted that Gates had to give pep talks to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was vested with the job of holding together the votes of Democrats. While Schumer suggested he has shown “infinite patience,” Gates reportedly said, “You’re right. And all you need to do is show infinite plus one patience.”
Incidentally, Gates wrote an op-ed in the New York Times in early August, calling for the enactment of the bill. Later, when the Senate and House passed the bill, he took to Twitter to laud the Congressional approval as nothing sort of extraordinary.
Photo: Courtesy of Third Way Think Tank, Senate Democrats and Red Maxwell on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.