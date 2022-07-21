Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19: Here's The Drug He's Taking To Fight Symptoms

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Thursday.

The president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, has started taking Pfizer Inc.’s PFE Paxlovid oral antiviral pill and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

First Lady Jill Biden had a negative test on Thursday morning, while Vice President Kamala Harris recovered from coronavirus in April.

The White House said Biden will continue to carry out all duties during his isolation until he tests negative.

"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence," Jean-Pierre said.

This follows Biden’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where he fist-bumped Saudi Crown Princ, Mohammed bin Salman instead of shaking hands as part of enhanced COVID-19 precautions, White House officials said last Wednesday.

PFE Price Action: Shares of Pfizer spiked 1.22% to $50.72 after the White House announcement.

