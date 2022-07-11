European Union is reportedly building a 'spy-proof' EUR 8 million ($8.1 million) bunker in Brussels for hosting confidential meetings of the bloc leaders.

The bunker is capable of housing around 100 people — up to 34 leaders and 34 assistants, as well as protocol, technical, and catering staff, an EU memo seen by Brussels-based outlet EUobserver said.

The bloc currently has 27 members but it could expand in the future.

The report added that ambassadors and senior EU officials would also use the secure bunker for lower-level meetings.

Due to security reasons, the room would be offline. It would still be equipped with internal big-screen conferencing technology and hardwired microphones to equally secure booths for 30 interpreters.

The meeting room and booths would be enclosed in a Nato-certified insulation cage to "mitigate the risk of exploitation of compromising emanations," and anyone entering there must have "SECRET EU" security clearance and a "need-to-know" reason for being there.

SECRET EU is the European Union's second-highest level of classification.

According to EU security guidelines, anything requiring SECRET EU clearance will have information that could "seriously harm" EU interests if it got out and could "raise international tensions" or "threaten life" or "public order" in Europe.

