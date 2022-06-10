ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

US Top Court To Decide On Bayer's Roundup Weedkiller Appeal

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 7:32 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. Supreme Court will likely reveal its decision over offering a clean chit to Bayer A.G.'s BAYZF Roundup weedkiller, Reuters reports.
  • Bayer sought the review of an appeals court that sustained $25 million in damages awarded to a user of glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup, who blamed his cancer on the product.
  • Bayer urged the Court to determine federal approval of Roundup's product label by the Environmental Protection Agency as it challenged the lawsuit's viability under California's state law.
  • Bayer argued that the cancer claims contradict repeated product clearance from U.S. and global regulators.
  • Bayer prepared for up to $4.5 billion in additional litigation costs from the other claims, having coughed up a significant portion of the $11.6 billion previously allocated for settlements and litigation over the matter.
  • The Court is due to announce action on pending appeals on June 13.
  • In May, Democrat President Joe Biden urged the justices to reject the petition, unlike Republican former President Donald Trump's administration.
  • Bayer looks to replace glyphosate in weedkillers for non-professional gardeners in the U.S. with other active elements.
  • Another similar case was pending with the highest U.S. court.
  • Bayer remained embroiled in Roundup-related lawsuits since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of agricultural seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto in 2018.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalMedia