Elon Musk Sees A 'Diabolical' Conspiracy Theory In Classic Disney Graphic

Elon Musk is very vocal on Twitter and is often seen sharing updates on his business ventures, his viewpoints, among other things. Late Friday, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO posted a cryptic tweet, wherein he shared a graphic of the "Cinderella Castle," which is the icon at the center of two of Walt Disney Company's DIS theme parks – the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida, and the Tokyo Disneyland.

The graphic Musk tweeted showed the classic image of a shooting star trailing over the castle. Although the image shared by Musk included a red arrow pointing to the trail with the label "Chemtrails" written on the graphic.

His reference is to a conspiracy theory that has emerged from regularly-seen contrails, which are line-shaped clouds composed of ice particles that are visible behind jets in flight. They are formed when water vapor is produced by the combustion of fuel in airplane engines which condenses upon soot particles or sulfur aerosols in the plane's exhaust. He labeled the graphic with the text "Diabolic!"

The term chemtrails refers to a conspiracy theory that governments or others are engaged in a secret program to add toxic chemicals to the atmosphere using aircraft. This allegedly forms visible plumes in the sky, something similar to contrails.

Conspiracy theory proponents say that powerful businesses, governments and military groups work hand-in-glove on this program. The imaged purposes range from conducting large-scale weather modification to mass population or mind control.

A research paper published in "Nature" took a close look at the conspiracy theory and found that "none of this is true." The scientific journal concluded: “Chemtrails” are not real.

The Environmental Protection Group Agency has also denied the existence of chemtrails, although Musk's tweet is likely to keep the conspiracy theories going, given the large following he commands on Twitter.

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicações on Flickr