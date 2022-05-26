ñol

Taiwan Continues Its Crusade Against Chinese Companies For Alleged Poaching Of Chip Engineers

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 1:08 PM | 1 min read
  • Taiwan officers raided ten Chinese companies or their R&D centers suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talents, Reuters reports as per the island's Investigation Bureau.
  • Taiwan summoned 70 people in a joint crackdown across several cities, ramping up its crusade against illegal poaching by Chinese companies threatening its chip expertise.
  • Previously in March, Taiwan, home to chipmaker giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM, raided eight Chinese companies for similar reasons.
  • The Investigation Bureau previously launched investigations into 100 Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching technology talents.
  • Taiwan did not disclose the names of the Chinese companies.
  • Taiwanese law prohibits Chinese investment in some parts of the semiconductor supply chain, including chip design. It requires reviews for other areas such as chip packaging.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 1.01% at $91.32 on the last check Thursday.

