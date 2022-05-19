QQQ
Here's Why US Is Probing Deutsche Bank, Other Banks

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 3:35 PM | 1 min read
  • Deutsche Bank AG DB is among several investment banks included in a comprehensive industry-wide U.S. regulatory probe, Bloomberg reports.
  • The investigation determines the degree of employee reliance on private communication channels like Meta Platforms Inc FB WhatsApp to conduct business.
  • Deutsche Bank tested new software to improve its ability to archive messages and has repeatedly warned staff not to delete messages.
  • German supervisor BaFin sought similar information requests from Deutsche Bank, including the messaging behavior of CEO Christian Sewing and the rest of the management team.
  • The use of personal communication tools attracted intense scrutiny since U.S. regulators slapped $200 million in fines on JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM in December for failing to keep adequate records of staff messages. 
  • At least five other global banks acknowledged fielding U.S. inquiries since the JPM penalty.
  • Price Action: DB shares traded higher by 2.39% at $10.07 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia