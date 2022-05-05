Biden And Trump Readying For 2024 Rematch, But Who Will Announce First?

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are reportedly preparing to face off again in the 2024 election, but a new report claims that neither side wants to be the first to formally announce their next presidential bid.

What Happened: According to a Politico report sourced from “more than a half dozen advisers to the two men,” Biden and Trump are engaged in the political equivalent of a game of chicken. Biden has stated he planned to seek re-election but has yet to make an official announcement regarding a second term. Yet he has already taken aim at Trump, stating yesterday that “this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in recent American history.”

Politico reported Trump has “hinted strongly that he will run again,” but has yet to make a final decision. Trump’s role as a Republican kingmaker was evident this week when his endorsement of J.D. Vance helped propel the “Hillbilly Elegy” author to a come-from-behind victory in Ohio’s Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

See Also: Florida Residents File Lawsuit To Preserve Disney's Special Tax District Status

What Happens Next: The next chapter for both Biden and Trump hinges on the midterm elections, and it appears both men are waiting for the results of that event before going forward with formal election announcements.

Politico noted if Biden decides not to run — concerns about his age, health and sinking popularity weigh against him — that might trigger a similar response from Trump.

“Biden running helps shape his decision,” said an unnamed former Trump adviser in the coverage. “I think it’s an opportunity to avenge a loss and right a wrong, whereas if there was a younger candidate, I don’t know how motivated he’d be.”

Photo: Biden photo by Gage Skidmore, Trump photo by the White House, combination courtesy Wikimedia Commons