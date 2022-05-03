AST SpaceMobile Shares Gain On Winning Experimental License From FCC

by

won an experimental license from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) supporting its U.S.-based testing of the BlueWalker 3 satellite. AST SpaceMobile is the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to be accessible directly by standard mobile phones.

The authorization coincides with AST SpaceMobile's preparation for the planned summer 2022 launch of BlueWalker 3, its test satellite with an aperture of 693 square feet to communicate directly with cell phones via 3GPP standard frequencies.

The license covers BlueWalker 3 space-to-ground testing in the U.S. using 3GPP low-band cellular frequencies and Q/V-band frequencies.

Chair and CEO Abel Avellan said, "Together with other testing around the world, this license will enable us to conduct some of our most important testing here, at home, in the United States."

Price Action: ASTS shares traded higher by 11.8% at $8.90 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

