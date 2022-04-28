Meta Still Subject To Consumer Lawsuits For Breach Of Data Protection Rules, EU Regulator Says

- The European Union's top court said Meta Platforms, Inc FB is still subject to consumer group lawsuits for possible violations of data protection rules, Reuters reports.
- In a dispute between the Federation of German Consumer Organizations and Meta's Facebook, Germany's top civil court sought the EU tribunal's guidance on whether lawsuits to protect consumers from Big Tech were still possible under GDPR.
- Also Read: EU Top Court Says Facebook, Other Big Tech Also Subject To EU Privacy Rulings: Report
- The EU's data protection rules do not prevent "national legislation which allow a consumer protection association to bring legal proceedings," the EU Court of Justice clarified.
- The EU's General Data Protection Regulation empowered data watchdogs to issue fines of 4% of a company's annual sales. The new rules put the regulators in charge of monitoring violations and investigating complaints, according to Reuters.
- The EU regulators had penalized Meta's WhatsApp €225 million ($266 million) for failing to disclose how it shared its data with its parent company.
- Related: Facebook Has No Clue Where Its User Data Ends Up
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 17.3% at $205.21 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by tim-bennett via Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.