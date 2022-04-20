QQQ
Amazon Europe Could Get Away With No Taxes In 2021 Despite $55B Sales: Bloomberg

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 1:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com Inc’s AMZN main European retail business reported €1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) of losses in 2021, allowing the company to dodge taxes and win €1 billion in tax credits, Bloomberg reports.
  • Luxembourg-based Amazon EU Sarl recorded sales of €51.3 billion in 2021, up 17% year-on-year.
  • The unit recorded €37 billion of “raw materials and consumables” and €15 billion of “external charges,” leading to the annual loss, Bloomberg noted.
  • “Across Europe, we pay corporate tax amounting to hundreds of millions of euros,” Amazon clarified. The €1 billion net tax benefit was mainly due to the use of net losses carried forward under the tax consolidation system.
  • Amazon has acknowledged investment of over €100 billion since 2010 in creating jobs and infrastructure across Europe. In 2021, Amazon EU Sarl suffered a loss after opening over 50 new sites across Europe and creating over 65,000 well-paid jobs, taking its total European permanent workforce to over 200,000. 
  • The unit under European regulatory scrutiny won an appeal on a €250 million ($280 million) tax bill imposed after regulators said agreements with Luxembourg dating back to 2003 amounted to illegal state aid. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.88% at $3,102.77 on the last check Wednesday.

