Evolv Wins Congress' AI-Based Weapon Detection Designation

by

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc's EVLV artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection system has won the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), Security Infowatch reports.

artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection system has won the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), Security Infowatch reports. Congress introduced the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act (SAFETY Act) in 2002 to incentivize the creation of technologies to combat terrorism in the wake of 9/11.

CEO Peter George said, "Not only does the DHS's SAFETY Act Designation further validate our AI-based technology to the physical security market, but we believe it will also provide our customers and their visitors with increased assurance that Evolv helps to provide the safest possible venue entry, without the traditional metal detector experience."

Price Action: EVLV shares traded higher by 5.83% at $2.36 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.