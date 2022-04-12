Boris Johnson Becomes First Sitting Prime Minister Found Breaking Law: CNBC

by

Police will fine U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules, reports CNBC.

The announcement means Johnson will become the first sitting prime minister in living memory to have been found breaking the law.

Johnson and Sunak “have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices,” a spokesperson at Downing Street said. “We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do,” they added.

It was later confirmed that the police issued the fixed penalty notice concerning a gathering of two or more people held at 10 Downing Street on June 19, 2020, Johnson’s birthday.

“You can’t be a lawmaker and a law-breaker,” Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said via Twitter. “He has clearly broken the laws he made and asked people to follow. People are angry and upset. I don’t see how someone in this position can carry on.”

Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, has also been notified that she is to receive a fine for Covid lockdown breaches, her spokesperson said, according to Sky News.

Despite sustained public anger, Johnson has resisted calls to resign over the “partygate” scandal.

Johnson’s leadership has been under immense pressure following a series of allegations that government staff, including Johnson at times, had attended multiple parties and gatherings at a time of strict public health measures to curb the spread of Covid.

Sunak has come under pressure in recent weeks and faced questions over his past U.S. residency and his wife’s tax affairs.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.