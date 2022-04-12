Apple Chief Warns Against Privacy Risks From Antitrust Laws: WSJ

by

CEO Tim Cook warned against proposed antitrust legislation on unintentionally making iPhones less safe, the Wall Street Journal reports. The legislation could put users at risk to “data-hungry” companies looking to sidestep its privacy features.

The Congress and the European Union Legislation wanted Apple to allow the download of third-party programs onto the iPhone outside of its App Store to make it more competitive.

“Taking away a more secure option will leave users with less choice—not more,” Cook said. “And when companies decide to leave the App Store because they want to exploit user data, it could put significant pressure on people to engage with alternate app stores—app stores where their privacy and security may not be protected.”

Cook emphasized growing Apple’s service business, including the App Store, after years of sluggish growth among its phones, tablets, and computers, WSJ wrote.

Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.01% at $167.43 on the last check Tuesday.

