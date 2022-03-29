QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Facebook Parent Meta Pauses Data Center Plans In Netherlands

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 29, 2022 2:24 PM | 1 min read
  • Meta Platforms Inc FB had halted plans to build a large data center in the Netherlands following intense government backlash, Bloomberg reports.
  • The local, provincial and national governments invited Meta in 2019 to consider a data center investment in the Netherlands in the region of Zeewolde.
  • However, the Dutch Senate approved a motion to reconsider the plan.
  • Meta also faced opposition at the local level over a potential clash with the country’s national vision for sustainability.
  • In February, the Dutch government announced a nine-month block on data center permits exceeding 10 hectares, citing a lack of space.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 2.86% at $229.96 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia