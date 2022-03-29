Chinese Watchdog Denies Regulatory Probe On Companies Related To Xiaomi

- China's securities watchdog denied rumors of a regulatory probe on companies in Xiaomi Corp's XIACY industrial chain or restrictions on their listing plans, Reuters reports.
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission looked to continue to inspect initial public offering plans according to relevant rules and regulations.
- Xiaomi acknowledged filing a lawsuit due to fabricated and baseless rumors online about its industrial chain and investment activities.
- Price Action: XIACY shares traded lower by 1.23% at $9.22 on the last check Tuesday.
