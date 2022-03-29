QQQ
Chinese Watchdog Denies Regulatory Probe On Companies Related To Xiaomi

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 29, 2022 2:22 PM | 1 min read
  • China's securities watchdog denied rumors of a regulatory probe on companies in Xiaomi Corp's XIACY industrial chain or restrictions on their listing plans, Reuters reports.
  • The China Securities Regulatory Commission looked to continue to inspect initial public offering plans according to relevant rules and regulations.
  • Also Read: Here's How Alibaba's Buyback Boost Could Win Back Investors In China's Internet Sector
  • Xiaomi acknowledged filing a lawsuit due to fabricated and baseless rumors online about its industrial chain and investment activities.
  • Price Action: XIACY shares traded lower by 1.23% at $9.22 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia