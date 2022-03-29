Chinese Watchdog Denies Regulatory Probe On Companies Related To Xiaomi

by

China's securities watchdog denied rumors of a regulatory probe on companies in Xiaomi Corp's XIACY industrial chain or restrictions on their listing plans, Reuters reports.

industrial chain or restrictions on their listing plans, Reuters reports. The China Securities Regulatory Commission looked to continue to inspect initial public offering plans according to relevant rules and regulations.

Also Read: Here's How Alibaba's Buyback Boost Could Win Back Investors In China's Internet Sector

Here's How Alibaba's Buyback Boost Could Win Back Investors In China's Internet Sector Xiaomi acknowledged filing a lawsuit due to fabricated and baseless rumors online about its industrial chain and investment activities.

Price Action: XIACY shares traded lower by 1.23% at $9.22 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia