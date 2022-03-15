China's Fintech Specialist Sees Digital Yuan Challenging US Dollar

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Richard Turrin sees China's nascent digital yuan challenging the U.S. dollar's dominance of international trade settlements in the next decade, CNBC reports.
- Turin admitted that the world's second-largest economy was currently ahead in all financial technology by a decade while the U.S. would take "easily another five years" to get out of planning and trials for a potential digital dollar.
- Also Read: China Steps Up Its Efforts To Counter Bitcoin Ahead Of Key Events As 'Digital Yuan' Lands On Apple, Google App Stores
- The drive toward alternative payment systems to reduce the nations' 100% reliance on the dollar could reduce the dollar dependence to 80% or 85%.
- The former banker and author of "Cashless: China's Digital Currency Revolution" admitted that the digital yuan could play a significant role in reducing the dollar's usage in international trade in the next 5-10 years.
- Therefore, Beijing will not use the digital yuan to aid Moscow in bypassing the crippling sanctions imposed by the West to prevent political ramifications.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.