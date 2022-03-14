After Alibaba, Tencent Could Attract Regulatory Penalty
- The People’s Bank of China discovered Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is guilty of violating some central bank regulations by its WeChat Pay mobile network, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Regulators could subject Tencent to a penalty worth at least hundreds of millions of yuan.
- The central bank’s routine inspection of 2021 found WeChat Pay flouting China’s anti-money-laundering rules and had lapses in compliance with “know your customer” and “know your business” regulations.
- The regulations require it to verify the identities of users and merchants transacting on its platform and the source of funds for those transactions.
- WeChat Pay also allegedly allowed the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions like gambling.
- WeChat has 1.26 billion monthly active users, most of them in China.
- Price Action: TCEHY traded lower by 6.98% at $41.64 on Monday.
