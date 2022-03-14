 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After Alibaba, Tencent Could Attract Regulatory Penalty
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 10:13am   Comments
Share:
After Alibaba, Tencent Could Attract Regulatory Penalty
  • The People’s Bank of China discovered Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is guilty of violating some central bank regulations by its WeChat Pay mobile network, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Regulators could subject Tencent to a penalty worth at least hundreds of millions of yuan.
  • The central bank’s routine inspection of 2021 found WeChat Pay flouting China’s anti-money-laundering rules and had lapses in compliance with “know your customer” and “know your business” regulations. 
  • Related Content: Why Is Alibaba Stock Surging Despite $2.87B Antitrust Fine?
  • The regulations require it to verify the identities of users and merchants transacting on its platform and the source of funds for those transactions.
  • WeChat Pay also allegedly allowed the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions like gambling.
  • For WeChat Pay, “know your customer” and “know your business” procedures mean it must verify the identities of users and merchants transacting on its platform and the source of funds for those transactions.
  • WeChat has 1.26 billion monthly active users, most of them in China.
  • Price Action: TCEHY traded lower by 6.98% at $41.64 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY)

Sea CEO Emails Employees Post Humongous Plunge In Market Value
Alibaba Looks To Trim Work Force By Up To 20%
iPhone Production Suspended In Shenzhen Due To COVID-19 Lockdown
Alibaba's NFT Marketplace Suspends Users Over 'Massage Gun' Purchases
Immutable Gets $200M In Funding Ahead Of GameStop NFT Marketplace Launch
Video Game World Reacts To Russia-Ukraine Conflict: EA Makes A Move, Playstation And Xbox Silent
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com