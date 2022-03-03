Tencent Follows Alibaba; To Slash Transaction Fees For SMEs
- Chinese social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) looks to reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%, Reuters reports.
- The reductions will apply beginning September 1, 2021, and extend to September 30, 2024.
- The merchants need to meet China's classification standards for small and medium-sized businesses to qualify for the reduction.
- Tencent will also reduce fees on money withdrawals from users' bank accounts.
- On March 2, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) food delivery service Ele.me declared reducing its commission fees for merchants in areas affected by the pandemic.
- In February, Chinese regulators ordered online food delivery platforms to reduce service fees.
- Price Action: BABA shares closed lower by 1.55% at $105.43 on Wednesday.
