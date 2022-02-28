EXCLUSIVE: Ammo To Donate 1M Rounds Of Ammunition To Ukrainian Armed Forces

AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) announced that it heard Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for ammunition and would like to help.

Ammo is offering to donate 1 million rounds of ammunition to the Armed Forced of Ukraine to support their fight for independence and freedom.

Ammo will formally offer to manufacture ammunition to donate to the Ukraine Armed Forces.

Fred Wagenhals, CEO of Ammo Inc., said, “Ammo Inc., and we as Americans stand firmly in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, as we stand for freedom and democracy everywhere. While we fervently hope for a quick and peaceful resolution to the crisis and that diplomacy will win the day, we condemn the Russian aggression and its threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and freedom.

We recognize that events are unfolding rapidly on the ground in Ukraine, and we are prepared to move quickly as possible to support Ukraine as it continues to defend itself and its freedom.”

Price Action: POWW shares traded 4.49% higher at $4.65 premarket on the last check Monday.