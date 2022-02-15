 Skip to main content

Facebook Parent Meta To Pay $90M To Settle Decade Long Privacy Lawsuit
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 2:33pm   Comments
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, has agreed to pay $90 million to settle high-profile, long-running data privacy litigation.

  • The lawsuit pertains to its use of tracking "cookies" in 2010 and 2011 to track subscribers' internet use even after they had logged off the Facebook platform. 
  • The case filed in 2012 focuses on Facebook's use of proprietary plug-ins to track users' internet browsing on third-party sites. 
  • Related Content: Texas Attorney General Prosecutes Facebook Parent Meta: All You Need To Know
  • Facebook obtained consent to track subscribers while logged in but promised to stop the tracking once the subscriber logged out. 
  • The class action alleged that Facebook continued to track users' browsing activity even after logging off the social media platform.
  • The case was revived in April 2020 by a federal appeals court, which said users could try to prove that Meta profited unjustly and violated their privacy, Reuters reports.
  • Lawyers look to seek legal fees of up to $26.1 million, or 29%, from the settlement fund. 
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.83% at $219.50 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

