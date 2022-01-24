Here's Why Cowen Remains Optimistic On Apple
- Cowen analyst Krish Sankar reiterated his Outperform rating on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and $180 price target, suggesting an upside of 12.6%.
- Sankar expects Apple's Q1 results to be in line or above consensus despite the $6 billion impact of component shortages.
- Given the resilient iPhone and Mac demand, he sees Apple as a high-quality flight to safety name to own during market volatility.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.61% at $159.79 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
