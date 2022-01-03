Why Alibaba Shares Are Losing Steam?
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares lost steam amid concerns of possible investor selloff after swapping their U.S. holdings for Hong Kong-listed ones, Bloomberg reports.
- The stock lost 3.3% after data indicated a sharp rise in the Alibaba American Depositary Receipts volume conversion into Hong Kong shares last week.
- Alibaba holdings under registration within Hong Kong’s Central Clearing and Settlement System increased by ~724 million shares as per December 30 data.
- Related Content: Why Are Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Lower Premarket?
- The move possibly insinuates that some players could reduce their stakes soon, UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd director Steven Leung said.
- In September, Alibaba holders converted ADRs into ~670 million Hong Kong shares in a day. The stock dropped ~13% over the following ten trading days.
- Alibaba is battling the double whammy of a domestic regulatory crackdown and U.S. crackdown on Chinese companies.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.24% at $118.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media