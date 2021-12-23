 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Giga Berlin Expected To Secure Final Greenlight To Begin Prodution In Early 2022: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 23, 2021 12:24am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Giga Berlin Expected To Secure Final Greenlight To Begin Prodution In Early 2022: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has submitted all documents related to its gigafactory in Grünheide, Berlin and would probably now secure the start of production nod in early 2022, InsideEVs reported on Wednesday, citing a state minister. 

What Happened: The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker and the relevant German authorities have submitted all the requested documents for the final clearance.

"The approval will come at some point. I don't know exactly what day of the week - but it is foreseeable: it will probably be at the beginning of the year,” the report noted, citing Brandenburg Premier Dietmar Woidke.

See Also: Tesla Giga Berlin Yet To Receive Production Greenlight Over Pending Documents

Why It Matters: Musk had earlier said Tesla could start rolling off cars from the production lines at its new Giga Berlin in November or December — though achieving volume production at the Berlin factory would take much longer than it took to build the factory.

Tesla is currently working at the site, based on preliminary permits.  

A regional environmental ministry in Germany had last month repeated an online consultation with local citizens to review objections related to Tesla’s Berlin manufacturing facility.

See Also: Elon Musk Throws Oktoberfest-Style Event At Tesla Factory Near Berlin

Musk has previously blamed German bureaucracy for the delay in the start of the production at the Berlin Gigafactory.

Tesla announced plans to build Giga Berlin in 2019 and construction began last year. The factory could eventually clock a 500,000 annual electric vehicle capacity.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 7.49% higher at $1008.9 a share on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

As Tesla Rejoins $1T Club, Elon Musk Praises Team For 'Working Hard During Holidays' And Help Meet Year-End Deliveries Target
This Knockoff Coin Inspired By NASA, SpaceX's DART Mission Is Up 350% Today, Outshining Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Fintech Focus For December 23, 2021
Stephanie Link On Coinbase: 'It Hasn't Performed Well, But I Still Like It A Lot.' Here Are Her Reasons Why
Tesla Shoots Higher After Elon Musk Says He's Finished Selling: Can The Stock Change Trend?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon MuskGovernment News Regulations Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com