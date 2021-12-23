Tesla Giga Berlin Expected To Secure Final Greenlight To Begin Prodution In Early 2022: Report

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has submitted all documents related to its gigafactory in Grünheide, Berlin and would probably now secure the start of production nod in early 2022, InsideEVs reported on Wednesday, citing a state minister.

What Happened: The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker and the relevant German authorities have submitted all the requested documents for the final clearance.

"The approval will come at some point. I don't know exactly what day of the week - but it is foreseeable: it will probably be at the beginning of the year,” the report noted, citing Brandenburg Premier Dietmar Woidke.

See Also: Tesla Giga Berlin Yet To Receive Production Greenlight Over Pending Documents

Why It Matters: Musk had earlier said Tesla could start rolling off cars from the production lines at its new Giga Berlin in November or December — though achieving volume production at the Berlin factory would take much longer than it took to build the factory.

Tesla is currently working at the site, based on preliminary permits.

A regional environmental ministry in Germany had last month repeated an online consultation with local citizens to review objections related to Tesla’s Berlin manufacturing facility.

See Also: Elon Musk Throws Oktoberfest-Style Event At Tesla Factory Near Berlin

Musk has previously blamed German bureaucracy for the delay in the start of the production at the Berlin Gigafactory.

Tesla announced plans to build Giga Berlin in 2019 and construction began last year. The factory could eventually clock a 500,000 annual electric vehicle capacity.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 7.49% higher at $1008.9 a share on Wednesday.