Ondas Scoops Contract For North American Rail Lab
- Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) subsidiary Ondas Networks won a radio system order to implement the North American Rail Lab. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The Rail Lab, hosted at Ondas Networks headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA, serves multiple purposes.
- Notably, the lab is focused on multiple frequency bands and networks beyond the 900 MHz that Ondas is targeting for commercial deployment.
- Ondas is a private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions provider through subsidiaries Ondas Networks and American Robotics.
- Price Action: ONDS shares traded higher by 3.59% at $6.63 on the last check Tuesday.
