Palantir To Migrate UK Data Processing From The US
- Defense and national security specialized data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) looks to migrate its U.K. data processing operation from the U.S., Financial Times reports.
- Palantir will offer U.K. clients the option of moving all data processing within the U.K. by 2022.
- Palantir aims to better protect them from hacks and data leaks from security concerns. It will offer the same option in the E.U.
- Palantir’s move comes amid rising geopolitical tensions between China, Russia, and the west alongside new regulatory regimes pushing companies to Balkanise their data operations.
- New laws governing cross-border data would affect all businesses that use the internet to operate.
- Palantir processes sensitive health and national security data for U.K. public authorities.
- Palantir plans to hire 250 new U.K. employees and open a northern England office in 2022.
- Palantir responded to a significant push from customers who want to contain data processing within the borders where they operate.
- Price Action: PLTR shares traded lower by 1.69% at $18.03 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media