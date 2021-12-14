 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Weibo Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Weibo Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

China slapped social media platform Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) with a 3 million yuan ($0.47 million) fine by China's internet regulator for repeatedly publishing illegal information, Reuters reports.

  • The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) alleged a violation of a cybersecurity law on the protection of minors and other laws.
  • The company, which operates a platform similar to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), was ordered to "immediately rectify and deal with relevant responsible persons seriously."
  • Beijing's local cyberspace regulator imposed 44 penalties on Weibo totaling 14.3 million yuan for the year to November.
  • Weibo "sincerely accepts criticism" from the regulator and has established a workgroup responding to the penalty.
  • Earlier this month, the CAC penalized Douban, a popular site for reviewing movies, 1.5 million yuan citing "unlawful release of information."
  • Price Action: WB shares traded lower by 3.61% at $28.80 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WB)

Why Are Weibo Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
Read Why China's Regulators Summoned Alibaba, Baidu
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Weibo Shares Pop On Q3 Beat Backed By User Growth, Clocks 30% Revenue Growth
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com