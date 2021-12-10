 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 5:39am   Comments
Share:
Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?
  • Enterprise AI software company C3.ai (NYSE: AIestablished a new five-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement worth $500 million with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
  • The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI's suite of Enterprise AI products. It enables any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI products and services for modeling and simulation.
  • "The new Agreement has a DoD-wide scope, accelerating research projects in simulation and modelling and production deployments for operations and sustainment," said CEO Thomas M. Siebel.
  • The deal accelerates the adoption of the C3 AI Suite and C3 AI defense and intelligence applications like those currently in use at the U.S. Air Force, Space Command, RSO, F35 JPO, DISA, and others. 
  • Price Action: AI shares traded higher by 16.8% at $37.48 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AI)

Why C3.ai Shares Are Rising
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Looking Into C3.ai's Return On Capital Employed
Analysts Slash Price Targets On C3.ai Post Q2 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment Long Ideas News Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com