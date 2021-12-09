 Skip to main content

NHTSA In Talks With Tesla Over Reports Of Autopilot Camera Failure
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2021 9:35pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are in discussions to replace cameras in some vehicles made by the Elon Musk-led company.

What Happened: The federal vehicle safety agency said it is aware of an issue related to faulty Autopilot cameras in some U.S.-made vehicles, reported CNBC.

NHTSA said it is “monitoring all data sources” including Early Warning Reports and consumer complaints. The agency has been “discussing it with the manufacturer,” as per an NHTSA statement carried by CNBC.

Why It Matters: The cameras in question are placed in the front fenders of Tesla’s vehicles and, if they do not work properly, drivers may see a blank or choppy video feed in the car’s center display, noted CNBC.

Tesla is replacing the cameras on a goodwill basis after it found faulty printed circuit boards inside but has not issued a voluntary recall, as per a separate CNBC report.

Tesla is already under NHTSA scrutiny over video-gaming functionality in its cars. That feature was made available in the summer.

Recently, the safety agency questioned Tesla over its failure to file recall documents related to over-the-air updates to Autopilot software.

Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares fell 6.1% to $1,003.80 in the regular session and declined 0.62% in the after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

