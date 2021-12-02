 Skip to main content

Why Boeing Shares Are Taking Off Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Why Boeing Shares Are Taking Off Today

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is trading higher Thursday after China's aviation authority issued an airworthiness directive for the Boeing 737 Max.

The airworthiness directive indicates the 737 Max could soon be flying in China again after more than two and a half years of being grounded.

"After conducting sufficient assessment, CAAC considers the corrective actions are adequate to address this unsafe condition," the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement.

"The CAAC’s decision is an important milestone toward safely returning the 737 MAX to service in China," Boeing said Thursday. "Boeing continues to work with regulators and our customers to return the airplane to service worldwide."

Related Link: Why This Investor Plans To Hold Boeing Stock Despite Increasing Omicron Variant Concerns

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. The company operates in commercial airplanes, defense, space and security, global services and Boeing capital.

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded as high as $278.56 and as low as $188 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.45% at $194.69 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

