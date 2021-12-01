 Skip to main content

Kopin Scoops $19.8M Contract From US Army
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 9:42am   Comments
  • Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPNwon a $19.8 million order for its eyepiece subassembly, a critical component in the U.S. Army's Family of Weapon Sight-Individual (FWS-I) thermal sight system.
  • It marks the second large production order received by Kopin for the FWS-I eyepiece subassembly.
  •  The order has scheduled deliveries of the FWS-I eyepiece subassemblies into the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • "To date, we have received production orders totaling more than $50 million for our FWS-I eyepiece subassemblies, which is a testament to Kopin's success in designing and manufacturing very complex microdisplay modules and subassemblies that are used in the most rugged environments," said Bill Maffucci, Kopin's Vice President/General Manager of Government and Professional Products.
  • Price Action: KOPN shares traded higher by 3.26% at $5.39 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

