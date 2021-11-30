 Skip to main content

NLRB Judge Commands Google To Reveal Secret Anti-Union Campaign Docs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
  • A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to "immediately" hand over more than 70 subpoenaed documents related to a secret anti-union campaign, codenamed "Project Vivian," Los Angeles Times reports.
  • As per the lawsuit, Google ran the campaign to suppress a union drive at the tech giant. The documents include internal communications and strategy information created in conjunction with IRI Consultants, a "labor relations" firm that the company contracted to establish and amplify anti-union messaging. 
  • The judge alleged Google of suppressing the files in ongoing court proceedings related to the firing of three activist employees by improperly citing them as legally privileged communications with their attorneys.
  • The NLRB first filed its complaint against Google in December 2020.
  • The NLRB alleged Google of spying on employees, blocking employees from speaking with each other about work conditions, and firing several employees in retaliation for attempting to unionize, deemed illegal under federal labor law.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 2.06% at $2,862.01 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay

