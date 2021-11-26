 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China's State-Run Companies Restrict Use of Tencent's Messaging App: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
China's State-Run Companies Restrict Use of Tencent's Messaging App: Report

Some Chinese state-run companies restricted employees' use of Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) domestic messaging app Weixin, citing security concerns, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • The companies, including China Mobile Ltd, China Construction Bank Corp, and China National Petroleum Corp, alleged Weixin could contain sensitive information and be shut down and deleted.
  • They also ordered employees to be cautious about using Weixin, the domestic sister app of WeChat, for work-related communications.
  • "Many companies around the world are moving towards enterprise software to meet their internal communications needs," Tencent was quoted saying, adding that the company offers WeCom, an office collaboration app, as a solution.
  • WeChat and Weixin combined have over 1.2 billion monthly active users worldwide. WeCom is used by over 5.5 million enterprises, with 130 million monthly active users.
  • Related Content: Why Are Tencent Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 2.5% at $58.52 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY)

The Mighty Alibaba Has Fallen
Why Are Tencent Shares Trading Lower Today?
NetEase Fires Up Tencent Rivalry Via Hong Kong IPO Of Music Business
Is More Trouble Brewing For Alibaba, Its Tech Counterparts? Beijing Reportedly Considers Data Tax
Franklin Templeton Sees China's Alibaba, Tencent Triumph In Future
Artificial Intelligence Company SoundHound Announces SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com