Tencent Allows Chinese TikTok To Show Copyrighted Films, TV Shows
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
Tencent Allows Chinese TikTok To Show Copyrighted Films, TV Shows
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) requested ByteDance's Douyin to allow short videos, based on Tencent's copyrighted films and TV shows, to show on Douyin, Reuters reports.
  • Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok.
  • Tencent's move meets the requirement from Chinese regulators to create an open internet, Douyin said.
  • Tencent was trialing a project to gradually allow third-party creators to use some copyrighted content in their works. It had also issued invitations to other platforms to help promote them.
  • WeChat users currently can share Douyin and Xigua links if they update to the latest version. 
  • In August, Douyin removed thousands of user-generated videos related to a television series produced by Tencent Video following Tencent's copyright infringement lawsuit against Douyin.
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 0.48% at $62.76 on the last check Friday.

