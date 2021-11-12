Tencent Allows Chinese TikTok To Show Copyrighted Films, TV Shows
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) requested ByteDance's Douyin to allow short videos, based on Tencent's copyrighted films and TV shows, to show on Douyin, Reuters reports.
- Douyin is the Chinese version of TikTok.
- Tencent's move meets the requirement from Chinese regulators to create an open internet, Douyin said.
- Tencent was trialing a project to gradually allow third-party creators to use some copyrighted content in their works. It had also issued invitations to other platforms to help promote them.
- WeChat users currently can share Douyin and Xigua links if they update to the latest version.
- In August, Douyin removed thousands of user-generated videos related to a television series produced by Tencent Video following Tencent's copyright infringement lawsuit against Douyin.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 0.48% at $62.76 on the last check Friday.
