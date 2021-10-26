 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Settles Opioid Claims In Texas For $291.8M
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Settles Opioid Claims In Texas For $291.8M

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies have reached a $291.8 million settlement with the Texas state government that resolves its opioid-related claims made against the companies.

What Happened: Johnson & Johnson will pay its settlement sum into the Qualified Settlement Fund, which represents Texas’s allocation of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement announced on July 23.

The settlement is related to the marketing and promotion of the companies’ opioids Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER. In a press statement, Johnson & Johnson said it no longer sells prescription opioids and stressed that its three discontinued products “accounted for less than 1% of total opioid prescriptions in Texas and the U.S. since launch.”

Related Link: Clint Eastwood Awarded $6.1M In CBD Lawsuit

Why It Matters: Johnson & Johnson was accused of downplaying the addictive properties of its opioid products and aggressively marketing them to physicians and patients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that more than 500,000 died from the opioid crisis since 1999.

The Texas settlement doesn't require the company to make an admission of liability or wrongdoing.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised the settlement, declaring it represents “the next step to bring much-needed funding for Texans who have fallen victim to the irresponsible and deceptive marketing practices from opioid manufacturers that spurred this epidemic.”

Photo: K-State Research and Extension / Flickr Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Establishing, Operating, and Leveraging A Global Platform with Canadian Cannabinoid Biopharma Co. Avicanna
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
A-List Executive Team, Big-Name Backers Fail to Lift Abbisko IPO
Q3 Earnings Report Recap; TSLA, NFLX, JNJ, PG
Johnson & Johnson's Shot Success Overshadowed by Baby Powder Cancer Suit
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athira CEO Resigns Over Doctored Research, Merck's Keytruda Snags First Approval For Breast Cancer In Europe, Minerva And Xilio IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: OpioidsGovernment News Health Care Legal Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com