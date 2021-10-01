 Skip to main content

Nigeria Agrees To Lift Twitter Ban Subject To Conditions: Premium Times
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 9:36am   Comments
  • President Muhammadu Buhari agreed to reverse Nigeria's Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) ban subject to fulfilling his five conditions, Premium Times reports.
  • Twitter needs to pay attention to national security and cohesion, registration, physical presence, representation in Nigeria, fair taxation, dispute resolution, and local content.
  • "As a country, we are committed to ensuring that digital companies use their platform to enhance the lives of our citizens, respect Nigeria's sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety," he said.
  • The Nigerian government suspended Twitter's operations on June 5 after it deleted a controversial tweet by President Buhari.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 1.85% at $61.51 in the market session on the last check Friday.

