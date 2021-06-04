Nigeria Suspends Twitter Operations Two Days After Twitter Blocked President Muhammadu's Post: Reuters
- Nigeria’s government has indeterminately suspended Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) operations for alleged activities capable of maligning Nigeria’s corporate existence, Reuters reports based on Information Minister Lai Mohammed’s statement.
- Mohammed did not elaborate on the alleged activities or the suspension.
- Twitter recently deleted Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s post threatening a violent clampdown on the country’s southeast conflict, Financial Times reported.
- On Wednesday, the Nigerian government questioned Twitter’s double standards and support of the secessionists in the African region.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 3.87% at $59.22 on the last check Friday.
