CNN Blocks Its Facebook Pages In Australia: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 7:08am   Comments
CNN Blocks Its Facebook Pages In Australia: WSJ
  • AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) CNN s has restricted access to its Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) pages in Australia after a high court ruling, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The court held media companies responsible for defamatory content on their Facebook posts. CNN sought Facebook's help to disable comments on all of their pages in Australia. 
  • However, Facebook refused to disable all comments on CNN's pages in Australia and offered to help CNN disable comments on its posts one by one.
  • Ultimately, CNN chose to restrict access as managing comments on posts from each account was too time-consuming. 
  • CNN believes Facebook should be responsible for helping publishers comply with laws that apply to content on its platform.
  • "We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to ensure its platform is a place for credible journalism and productive dialogue around current events among its users," a CNN spokeswoman said.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.95% at $343.9 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

