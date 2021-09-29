CNN Blocks Its Facebook Pages In Australia: WSJ
- AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) CNN s has restricted access to its Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) pages in Australia after a high court ruling, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The court held media companies responsible for defamatory content on their Facebook posts. CNN sought Facebook's help to disable comments on all of their pages in Australia.
- However, Facebook refused to disable all comments on CNN's pages in Australia and offered to help CNN disable comments on its posts one by one.
- Ultimately, CNN chose to restrict access as managing comments on posts from each account was too time-consuming.
- CNN believes Facebook should be responsible for helping publishers comply with laws that apply to content on its platform.
- "We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to ensure its platform is a place for credible journalism and productive dialogue around current events among its users," a CNN spokeswoman said.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.95% at $343.9 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
