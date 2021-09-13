Why Are Telecom Argentina Shares Trading Higher Today?
- An Argentinian court has dismissed legal action brought by Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE: TEO) against the government's plans to prevent alleged price increases, Telecompaper reports based on Europa Press.
- Telefonica alleged that the government's Decree 690 of 2020 was unconstitutional and caused significant harm to the company.
- However, the Federal Contentious Administrative Court ruled that the plaintiff failed to attest to the alleged damage sufficiently.
- Telefonica has already confirmed that it intends to appeal against the ruling, reports say.
- Under Decree 690, internet, pay-TV, fixed, and mobile telephony service operators could increase rates by a maximum of 5% from 2021 following a temporary price freeze.
- Earlier this year, the regulator Enacom allowed the authorized mobile operators to raise charges by up to 7.5% in February, and 2.5% in March, provided they reimbursed customers for January price hikes of up to 20%.
- The ICT service providers could increase their prices by up to 3% in June and 7% in July to compensate for rising inflation.
- Price Action: TEO shares traded higher by 9.09% at $5.52 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
