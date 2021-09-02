 Skip to main content

How ByteDance Emulated Alibaba To Tide Through China's Fintech Crackdown?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
  • TikTok parent ByteDance will shrink its financial services unit and planned to sell its stockbroking operations in response to China's fintech crackdown, Reuters reported.
  • ByteDance operates Songshu Zhengquan, which translates to Squirrel Securities in Hong Kong, and Haitun Gupiao, or Dolphin Stocks, in mainland China.
  • ByteDance's decision also reflects its focus on e-commerce and gaming.
  • ByteDance also operates Douyin Pay, its third-party mobile payment, to facilitate e-commerce transactions on the short video app Douyin.
  • Recently, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) owned Ant Group invited state-backed firms to acquire a stake in the fintech giant to revive its IPO.
  • Price Action: BABA shares closed lower by 0.72% at $172 on Thursday.

