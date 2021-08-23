Why Facebook, Twitter, Zoom Are At Risk Of Losing Users?
- Ethiopia has begun developing its domestic social media presence without external help in a government bid to replace Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), WhatsApp, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Reuters reported.
- However, the country does not plan to block popular social media services.
- Director general of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA), Shumete Gizaw, accused Facebook of deleting posts and user accounts, allegedly repressing Ethiopia's reality.
- Ethiopia's armed conflict pitted the federal government against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), leading to a social media outburst from both ends.
- Ethiopia reportedly completed a trial to replace WhatsApp and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).
- Ethiopia, a country of about 115 million, has nearly 6 million Facebook users.
