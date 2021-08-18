Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Awarded $440M Tax Incentive For Texas Factory
Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian's investment in a proposed Texas manufacturing plant is already proving to be a win-win proposition for the Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed company.
What Happened: The Fort Worth city administration has agreed to award a $440-million tax incentive package to Rivian, as the EV maker is reportedly planning to build a $5-billion manufacturing plant near the city.
The development, codenamed "Project Terra," is expected to create 7,500 jobs by 2027, potentially making Rivian one of the largest employers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.
The proposed plant would have an annual production capacity of 200,000 vehicles per year and the minimum average annual salaries of factory workers would be around $56,000.
The city council unanimously approved the $440-million tax break, which is about 85% of projected maintenance and operations property taxes over 15 years.
Why It's Important: California-based Rivian now has a factory in Normal, Illinois. The company is developing the R1T, an EV truck that would compete with Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s Cybertruck and Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)'s Endurance.
Its product portfolio also includes the R1S, an electric SUV under development.
Startups such as Rivian operate in a cash-constrained environment given the huge capital needs associated with the production process. Tax breaks such as these will free up cash resources for Rivian.
Photo: the Rivian R1T concept.
