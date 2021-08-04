DOJ Mulls Lawsuit Blocking UnitedHealth, Change HealthCare Deal: Report
- Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) stock is ticking lower on a report that the U.S. Dept. of Justice is considering a lawsuit to block the Company's $8 billion sale to UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).
- The deal was announced in January and is expected to close in 2H of 2021. The Information first reported the potential for a lawsuit.
- Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet the DOJ has been reaching out to private attorneys who could lead litigation against the deal.
- The DOJ was probing the deal was first revealed in March. Critics of the merger, such as the American Hospital Association, have warned that the deal could lead to a "massive consolidation" in healthcare data.
- Change Healthcare is expected to report Q1 FY22 results after the market close today.
- Price Action: CHNG shares are down 4.98% at $20.88, while UNH shares are down 0.18% at $421.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
