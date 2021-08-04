 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DOJ Mulls Lawsuit Blocking UnitedHealth, Change HealthCare Deal: Report
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 11:49am   Comments
Share:
DOJ Mulls Lawsuit Blocking UnitedHealth, Change HealthCare Deal: Report
  • Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) stock is ticking lower on a report that the U.S. Dept. of Justice is considering a lawsuit to block the Company's $8 billion sale to UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).
  • The deal was announced in January and is expected to close in 2H of 2021. The Information first reported the potential for a lawsuit
  • Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet the DOJ has been reaching out to private attorneys who could lead litigation against the deal.
  • The DOJ was probing the deal was first revealed in March. Critics of the merger, such as the American Hospital Association, have warned that the deal could lead to a "massive consolidation" in healthcare data.
  • Change Healthcare is expected to report Q1 FY22 results after the market close today.
  • Price Action: CHNG shares are down 4.98% at $20.88, while UNH shares are down 0.18% at $421.14 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHNG + UNH)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Analyzing UnitedHealth Group's Unusual Options Activity
3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
'24/Hr' UNH Trade
3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Cramer Weighs In On Clover, Nokia And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government M&A News Short Ideas Health Care Legal Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com