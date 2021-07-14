 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eBay To Divest Part Of Adevinta Stake To Permira For $2.2B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 6:05am   Comments
Share:
eBay To Divest Part Of Adevinta Stake To Permira For $2.2B
  • eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) inked an agreement with Permira to sell 125 million shares of its stake in Adevinta ASA (OTC: ADEVF) for $2.25 billion. The price represents a 7% discount to the 10-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Adevinta shares as of July 12.
  • The transaction is likely to close in Q4 2021.
  • It will reduce eBay's ownership stake in Adevinta from 44% to 34%.
  • eBay has granted Permira a 30-day option to purchase 10 million additional shares.
  • eBay agreed to reduce its ownership in Adevinta as ordered by the Austrian regulators.
  • Price action: EBAY shares closed lower by 0.33% at $68.74 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + ADEVF)

Understanding eBay's Unusual Options Activity
ContextLogic Appoints Former Google Executive Farhang Kassaei As Chief Technology Officer
Unusual Options Activity Insight: eBay
How To Own A Sealed 2001 Apple iPod (And How Much Is It Worth?)
Understanding eBay's Unusual Options Activity
What's Up With Shiba Inu Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Asset Sales Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com